Snoop Dogg urges Arkansans to ‘vote yes’ on recreational marijuana

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WMC) - Music star and noted marijuana fan Snoop Dogg is campaigning voters in several states, including Arkansas, to pass legislation to legalize marijuana.

Recreational marijuana is on the ballot in Arkansas, and Snoop urged his 77 million followers to “vote yes” on issue 4.

Issue 4 would legalize the recreational use of marijuana in Arkansas for anyone 21 years or older.

“Do what you got 2 do n vote,” the post reads.

Election Day is November 8.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.