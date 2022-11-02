Storms Arrive Late Friday Night

Breezy conditions return the closer we get to the weekend as highs start to push 80 degrees. We stay dry until a strong storm system arrives Friday night. Heavy rain starts to arrive after Football Friday Night and it could turn stormy around midnight across the Ozarks. Heavy rain is the main concern but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts. Unlike last weekend, the rest of Saturday and all of Sunday should stay dry after the storms and rain leave in the morning. No big drop in temperatures is expected as highs stay in the 70s and 80s for part of next week. We’ll have to wait until the middle of the month for the return of cold air.

