Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.(CNN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows everything from deaths to school absenteeism rates.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.

Among flu antigen tests this season, 86 percent were influenza A and 14 percent were influenza B.

Since Oct. 2, healthcare providers have reported 3,180 positive influenza tests to the department.

For the week ending Oct. 29, the ADH reported:

  • 4 influenza-related deaths this season
  • 17 flu-related hospital admissions for the week, 50 for the season
  • 3 nursing homes reported influenza outbreaks
  • 7.7% average public school absenteeism rate

The weekly report also provides a list of counties and the percentage of students absent for the week due to the flu:

CountySchool Absenteeism Rate
Baxter7.08%
Clay4.82%
Cleburne7.01%
Craighead9.2%
Crittenden11.67%
Cross9.31%
Greene7.45%
Independence6.52%
Jackson7.52%
Lawrence6.5%
Mississippi9.5%
Poinsett10.83%
Randolph8.22%
St. Francis 7.12%
Sharp 6.74%
Stone6.17%
White7.58%
Woodruff5.88%

According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense at the health units, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.

