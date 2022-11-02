Weekly Flu Report: ADH releases information on 2022-23 flu season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health tracks flu cases each week with a report that shows everything from deaths to school absenteeism rates.
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, the ADH reported a “high” activity level of influenza-like illness.
Among flu antigen tests this season, 86 percent were influenza A and 14 percent were influenza B.
Since Oct. 2, healthcare providers have reported 3,180 positive influenza tests to the department.
For the week ending Oct. 29, the ADH reported:
- 4 influenza-related deaths this season
- 17 flu-related hospital admissions for the week, 50 for the season
- 3 nursing homes reported influenza outbreaks
- 7.7% average public school absenteeism rate
The weekly report also provides a list of counties and the percentage of students absent for the week due to the flu:
|County
|School Absenteeism Rate
|Baxter
|7.08%
|Clay
|4.82%
|Cleburne
|7.01%
|Craighead
|9.2%
|Crittenden
|11.67%
|Cross
|9.31%
|Greene
|7.45%
|Independence
|6.52%
|Jackson
|7.52%
|Lawrence
|6.5%
|Mississippi
|9.5%
|Poinsett
|10.83%
|Randolph
|8.22%
|St. Francis
|7.12%
|Sharp
|6.74%
|Stone
|6.17%
|White
|7.58%
|Woodruff
|5.88%
According to the ADH flu website, flu shots are available at each local health unit around the state. There is no out-of-pocket expense at the health units, but people are encouraged to bring their insurance cards.
