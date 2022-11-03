Energy Alert
2 arrested in death of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County, Mo.

Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KY3) - The Benton County (Ark.) Sheriff’s Office investigators say they have found the bodies of a missing northwest Arkansas pregnant woman and her baby in neighboring McDonald County, Mo.

The FBI is now investigating. Benton County Sheriff Shawn Holloway said searchers found Ashley Bush’s body on November 3. They found Bush’s baby in a separate location on November 2. Sheriff Holloway says she died of an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators arrested two people wanted in the deaths. They will likely face federal charges. Investigators believe the couple met Bush online, offering her a job interview.

