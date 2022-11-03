Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Aldi offers Thanksgiving essentials at 2019 prices

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.
Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Like everything else, Thanksgiving is getting more expensive. Market research firm IRI predicts this year’s meal could be about 13.5% more costly than last year.

Aldi announced a Thanksgiving Price Rewind sale to combat higher grocery prices for consumers.

The grocery store chain will match 2019 prices on holiday essentials like appetizers, desserts, sides and drinks starting Nov. 2.

“Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we’ve always done, and we know right now that’s more important than ever,” Aldi president Dave Rinaldo said.

Shoppers can look for the Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in their local ad and throughout the store for extra savings.

According to an IRI survey, about 38% of consumers expect to pay more for Thanksgiving meals, even though they’re planning to buy the same amount of food.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the...
One person injured, another arrested following stabbing
At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
In 2021, a jury convicted Kevin Dale Brady of first-degree murder in the death of Michael Nix...
Arkansas Court of Appeals upholds murderer’s conviction
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FILE - The Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler Technology Center, in Auburn Hills, Mich.
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
A new report says glacial melt is increasing at a concerning rate, according to the U.N. (CNN,...
Yellowstone, Yosemite glaciers to disappear in 30 years, UN report finds
Law enforcement sources say the man who attacked Paul Pelosi, identified as David DePape,...
Pelosi attack suspect was in country illegally, authorities say