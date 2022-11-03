Arkansas football faces #23 Liberty for homecoming

Following three consecutive games on the road, the Hogs return to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium for the start of a three-game homestand. Arkansas, looking to hit the six-win mark for the second year in a row and become bowl eligible for the third straight season, hosts No. 23 Liberty at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 on SEC Network.

Liberty is the second nationally ranked non-conference opponent that Arkansas will face this season. The Hogs opened the year against then-No. 23 Cincinnati, making it the first time in school history that Arkansas has played two ranked non-conference foes in the regular season. With a win against Liberty, Sam Pittman would become the fourth Arkansas head coach to earn bowl eligibility in each of their first three seasons, joining Lou Holtz (1977-79), Ken Hatfield (1984-86) and Houston Nutt (1998-00).

QB KJ Jefferson continues to amaze through the air and on the ground. Jefferson has completed 125-of-185 passes (67.6%) for 1,697 yards and 15 touchdowns with just one interception while rushing for 389 yards and six scores in seven games. Despite missing one contest, Jefferson, who has eight career games with both a passing and rushing touchdown, is the only SEC quarterback with 15+ passing touchdowns and 5+ rushing scores this year.

RB Raheim ‘Rocket’ Sanders is the Hogs’ leading rusher through seven games, totaling 1,041 yards on 156 carries (6.7 avg.) with seven scores on the ground. Sanders, who leads the SEC in both rushing yards (1,041) and rushing yards per game (130.1), only needed eight games to reach the 1,000-yard mark on the ground, matching RB Madre Hill’s program record of eight games set in 1995.

WR Jadon Haselwood leads Arkansas’ receiving corps with a team-high 36 catches for 467 yards (13.0 avg.) and three touchdowns. A transfer from Oklahoma, Haselwood has caught three or more passes in each of his first eight games as a Hog and has tallied at least one catch in 20 games in a row dating back to the start of the 2021 season.

LB Drew Sanders has emerged as one of the top defensive playmakers in college football, racking up 65 total tackles with a team-leading 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through seven games. Sanders, who has forced an SEC-best three fumbles, leads the SEC in sacks, sitting a half-sack ahead of Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. (6.0) and one sack ahead of teammate DL Jordan Domineck (5.5).

