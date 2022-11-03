Arkansas LB Drew Sanders named a semifinalist for Butkus Award & Bednarik Award

Arkansas junior linebacker Drew Sanders has been named one of fifteen semifinalists for the 2022 Butkus Award, which is presented to the nation’s best collegiate linebacker.

Sanders has emerged as one of the Razorbacks’ top defensive playmakers this season. The Denton, Texas, native has racked up 65 total tackles, second most on the Hogs, with a team-best 7.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks through eight games. With his help, Arkansas leads the SEC in sacks per game (3.0) and ranks second in total sacks (24).

Sanders, the SEC leader in sacks (6.5) and forced fumbles (3), has four double-digit tackle games this season, most among all Razorback defenders. He is one of only two SEC defenders since 2000 to have recorded double-digit tackles with two sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass breakup in a game.

Most notably, Sanders was named the Butkus Award National Linebacker of the Month for September after finishing the month tied for the national lead in sacks (5.5) while pacing Arkansas in tackles for loss (6.5) and forced fumbles (2).

Furthermore, Sanders was tabbed as one of 20 semifinalists for the Chuck Bednarik Award, which is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football, earlier Tuesday. Sanders was placed on midseason All-America teams by the Associated Press, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sporting News and The Athletic in October.

The Butkus Award winner will be named on or before Dec. 7 after finalists are named on Nov. 21 by the award committee. The 2022 Butkus Award winner will be honored at a televised event on Jan. 21, 2023, at the Agua Caliente Resort Casino Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Sanders and the Razorbacks host No. 23 Liberty for Homecoming Week at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. The game will air on SEC Network. For ticket information, call the Razorback Ticket Center at 479-575-5151 or click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.