Arkansas State women’s soccer falls to Old Dominion in SBC Quarterfinals

By A-State Athletics
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
An Old Dominion goal at 83:04 was the difference as the Arkansas State women’s soccer team was dealt a 1-0 defeat in the quarterfinals of the Sun Belt Conference Championship Wednesday.

A-State closes out the season at 9-6-3 and was one point shy of a third-straight Sun Belt Conference regular season title. It was the sixth-straight season with eight or more victories, done just three times in program history prior to the 2017 season. Old Dominion (8-8-2) advances to the semifinals on Friday to take on South Alabama or Marshall.

Old Dominion looked to have a great chance of taking a 1-0 lead in the 71st minute, but back-to-back shots did not get past the goal line. At 70:56, Anna Torslov got a shot off from about 25 yards away, but it bounced off the crossbar. Yuliia Khrystiuk gathered the rebound and sent a ball toward the far post, but it trickled out of bounds for a goal kick.

The Monarchs took the 1-0 lead in the 84th minute. Anessa Arndt served the ball into the box and Ece Turkoglu placed the header inside the near post for the go-ahead tally. A-State gained control of possession much of the remainder of the fixture, but was unable to get a shot on goal for the potential equalizer.

A-State’s lone shot on goal in the match came at 24:10 with a strike by Abigail Miller from about 25 yards away that was punched away by Emily Bredek for the save. Old Dominion out-shot A-State 12-4 in the match, including a 5-1 advantage in shots on goal. Olivia Luther made four saves to finish with 58 this season.

