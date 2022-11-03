Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison and Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Week 11 of high school football means Thursday and Friday matchups.

Our Game of the Night on Thursday is 7-2 East Poinsett County at 8-1 Marked Tree. The Warriors look to improve their state playoff seeding while the Indians could clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.

Our Game of the Night on Friday is 6-3 Hoxie at 7-2 Walnut Ridge. The Mustangs and Bobcats battle for a home playoff game.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Thursday Night (11/3/22)

Game of the Night: East Poinsett County at Marked Tree

Piggott at Corning (84th Rice Bowl)

Cross County at Earle

Football Friday Night (11/4/22)

Game of the Night: Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Jonesboro at LR Central

Valley View at Batesville

Wynne at Nettleton

Southside at Paragould

Pocahontas at Highland

Rivercrest at Blytheville

Harrisburg at Trumann

Westside at Gosnell

Osceola at Manila

FFN Extra Point: Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills

FFN Extra Point: Marion at LR Catholic

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

Latest News

West Memphis WR Jarrell Shepard has record setting performance
FFN Extra Point: West Memphis WR Jarrell Shepard has record setting performance
Osceola shines in 2nd half to clinch 3A-3 title
FFN Extra Point: Osceola shines in 2nd half to beat Hoxie, clinch 3A-3 title
NEA HS Basketball Scoreboard (11/1/22)
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader
Bay (boys), Hillcrest (girls) win in non-conference hoops doubleheader