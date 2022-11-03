Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)
Week 11 of high school football means Thursday and Friday matchups.
Our Game of the Night on Thursday is 7-2 East Poinsett County at 8-1 Marked Tree. The Warriors look to improve their state playoff seeding while the Indians could clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.
Our Game of the Night on Friday is 6-3 Hoxie at 7-2 Walnut Ridge. The Mustangs and Bobcats battle for a home playoff game.
CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864
You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.
Football Thursday Night (11/3/22)
Game of the Night: East Poinsett County at Marked Tree
Piggott at Corning (84th Rice Bowl)
Cross County at Earle
Football Friday Night (11/4/22)
Game of the Night: Hoxie at Walnut Ridge
Jonesboro at LR Central
Valley View at Batesville
Wynne at Nettleton
Southside at Paragould
Pocahontas at Highland
Rivercrest at Blytheville
Harrisburg at Trumann
Westside at Gosnell
Osceola at Manila
FFN Extra Point: Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills
FFN Extra Point: Marion at LR Catholic
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.