Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)

Week 11 of high school football means Thursday and Friday matchups.

Our Game of the Night on Thursday is 7-2 East Poinsett County at 8-1 Marked Tree. The Warriors look to improve their state playoff seeding while the Indians could clinch a share of the 2A-2 title.

Our Game of the Night on Friday is 6-3 Hoxie at 7-2 Walnut Ridge. The Mustangs and Bobcats battle for a home playoff game.

FFN SCOREBOARD

CALL IN A FINAL SCORE FOR FFN: (870) 336-1864

You can follow Chris Hudgison or Logan Whaley on twitter for more updates. You can also check out updates on the Football Friday Night facebook page.

Football Thursday Night (11/3/22)

Game of the Night: East Poinsett County at Marked Tree

Piggott at Corning (84th Rice Bowl)

Cross County at Earle

Football Friday Night (11/4/22)

Game of the Night: Hoxie at Walnut Ridge

Jonesboro at LR Central

Valley View at Batesville

Wynne at Nettleton

Southside at Paragould

Pocahontas at Highland

Rivercrest at Blytheville

Harrisburg at Trumann

Westside at Gosnell

Osceola at Manila

FFN Extra Point: Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills

FFN Extra Point: Marion at LR Catholic

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.