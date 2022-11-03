Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades

By Imani Williams
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look.

The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.

The Blytheville City Council voted in a November meeting to purchase a 24-foot screen for The Ritz. All of these new additions will allow the center to show new release movies.

“So, a joint effort on both parts, so now I’m in the process of getting everything installed, and eventually, it is a longer process than what we thought but we will be showing new release movies in the near future,” said Stan Dutton, executive director of The Ritz.

With donors’ help, The Ritz installed new carpets and curtains. The backstage walls were also painted.

Dutton said these improvements had not been done since the 80′s, and now, the building has a new atmosphere when people step through the doors.

“It has been heartwarming for me, but again that trickles down to everybody,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according...
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

Snoop Dogg arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center on Sunday, Aug. 28,...
Snoop Dogg urges Arkansans to ‘vote yes’ on recreational marijuana
FILE - Taylor Swift attends an in conversation with Taylor Swift event at the Toronto...
Taylor Swift breaks new record, achieves all top 10 spots of the Billboard Hot 100
A Lawrence County city has seen continuous growth over the last few years, and now, more...
Lawrence County city seeing ‘steady’ growth
Williams Baptist University is celebrating its homecoming week, and some of the celebrations...
University ‘delighted’ with support for Paint the Town Blue