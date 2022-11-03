Hope builds as Ritz Civic Center undergoes upgrades

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville is saying, “Lights, cameras, renovations” as new additions are giving a historic site a new look.

The Blytheville City Advertising and Tourism Promotions Commission gave The Ritz a grant to purchase a new projector and surround sound system. These additions will help provide the productions shown with a better look and sound.

The Blytheville City Council voted in a November meeting to purchase a 24-foot screen for The Ritz. All of these new additions will allow the center to show new release movies.

“So, a joint effort on both parts, so now I’m in the process of getting everything installed, and eventually, it is a longer process than what we thought but we will be showing new release movies in the near future,” said Stan Dutton, executive director of The Ritz.

With donors’ help, The Ritz installed new carpets and curtains. The backstage walls were also painted.

Dutton said these improvements had not been done since the 80′s, and now, the building has a new atmosphere when people step through the doors.

“It has been heartwarming for me, but again that trickles down to everybody,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.