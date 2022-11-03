Energy Alert
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against...
Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”

Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against Mayor Marco McClendon on Wednesday, Oct. 26 for violating state and federal constitutional rights.

According to the lawsuit, Hicks, who is white, was hired by the city as a civil engineer and was told by McClendon to hire black people only.

The suit went on to say when Hicks refused to obey McClendon’s demands, her work environment became hostile.

“Mayor McClendon subjected the Plaintiff [Hicks] to mental and emotional abuse, on an almost daily basis, but certainly on a weekly basis,” the attorneys said.

The suit added Hicks refused to misappropriate money for transportation projects in the city and McClendon threatened to fire her unless she agreed to violate said laws.

In another instance, McClendon told Hicks to hold federal funding to ensure West Memphis could have a micro-transit service with the Memphis Area Transit Authority. The attorneys explained this was in violation of federal law.

“Defendants terminated Plaintiff [Hicks] in violation of the Arkansas Whistleblower Protection Act and in violation of the well-established Public Policy for the state of Arkansas,” the lawsuit explained.

The attorneys go on to say McClendon’s acts and omissions caused Hicks to suffer mental and emotional distress, lost earning capacity and fringe benefits, and incurred other damages in an amount to be determined at trial.

Hicks’ last day was Sept. 14, but a resignation letter provided by the city showed Hicks gave notice in August for a new position in Mississippi and thanked the mayor for the “opportunity to work”.

(Source: City of West Memphis)

The lawsuit requested a trial by jury and compensatory and punitive damages in the amount of $1,000,000.

McClendon released the following statement regarding the lawsuit:

“I haven’t had a chance to get into this too deeply, but I will. As you know, early voting is going on and we are just days until the election, which is really what this baseless lawsuit is about. I’ve been busy fulfilling my duties as mayor, and every chance I get, greeting our neighbors at the early voting site, which is just minutes away from city hall.

I’m sure in the days to come. You will find out the true motive behind this baseless lawsuit which is purely my opponents using this individual in their desperate political attack scheme by using the courts in such a frivolous and reckless manner. This is just a last-ditch effort by my opponents to sway voters at the eleventh hour because they have no vision for where they want to take the city of West Memphis. I’ve not only talked about the amazing things that we’ve accomplished during my first term, but I have spoken specifically about where we are going in the next four years.

This matter has been forwarded to our city attorney, and more comments will be made available once his office reviews these Meritless claims.”

Mayor Marco McClendon, City of West Memphis

