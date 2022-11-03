Energy Alert
Multiple law enforcement agencies hold first ‘Shop with a Cop’ meeting

By Hayden Savage
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas is just around the corner, but some local law enforcement agencies are already making a list for Santa.

The Sharp County “Shop with a Cop” held its first meeting on Thursday, Nov. 3 to discuss its plans to deliver goodies to kids in need.

The program usually serves around 125 kids, and applications are still being accepted for those who wish to take part.

Cave City Police Chief Brian Barnett added donations are also being accepted.

“Anyone who wants to donate can donate to any police department in Sharp County or go by FNBC bank in Ash Flat and make a donation to the Shop with a Cop account,” Barnett said.

Multiple agencies are participating in the program, including the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office, and police forces from Ash Flat, Cave City, Cherokee Village, Hardy, and Highland.

Highland Police Chief Steve Dravenstott said it’s always a great feeling to help those who need a helping hand.

“We enjoy it. Kids put on a big smile. It’s a fun, eventful event, and we truly love doing it,” Dravenstott said.

If you need more information about the “Shop with a Cop” program, you can call the Sharp County Sheriff’s Office at 870-994-7356.

