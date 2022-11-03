Energy Alert
New website to reduce time, manpower for sheriff’s office

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new website will allow the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office to not only save money, but it will reduce the time for inmate transportation.

CourtSign will allow inmates to sign court documents without being present in person.

Sheriff Marty Boyd said the move will cut down on how often they have to travel all across the state to pick up an inmate.

“This will alleviate that problem where they can actually have court process and never actually need to be transported,” he said.

Boyd stressed once the system is up and running, it is going to save the department a lot.

“Once we get set up, I see saving in the manpower side without a doubt because we are going to lower that transportation,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

