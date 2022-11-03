Nov. 3: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Breezy conditions return the closer we get to the weekend as highs start to push 80 degrees. We stay dry until a strong storm system arrives Friday night.

Heavy rain starts to arrive after Football Friday Night and it could turn stormy around midnight across the Ozarks. Heavy rain is the main concern but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts.

Unlike last weekend, the rest of Saturday and all of Sunday should stay dry after the storms and rain leave in the morning. No big drop in temperatures is expected as highs stay in the 70s and 80s for part of next week.

We’ll have to wait until the middle of the month for the return of cold air.

Trucking companies targeted by thieves, security cameras show possible suspects.

An ex-civil engineer for the city is suing the mayor of West Memphis after she said she was fired for refusing to “only hire black people.”

Little Rock broke its all-time homicide record as Little Rock Police investigate the 71st case of the year.

Arkansas doctors are saying that, though flu cases are coming around earlier this year, they’re also less harsh than they have been in the past.

