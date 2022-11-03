One person hurt in evening stabbing

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a stabbing.

Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the chest.

One person was seen in cuffs being placed into the back of a Jonesboro police car, according to Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene with one person.

JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been arrested at this time.

