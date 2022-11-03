Energy Alert
One person hurt in evening stabbing

Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the...
Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the chest.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police are currently at the scene of a stabbing.

Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the chest.

One person was seen in cuffs being placed into the back of a Jonesboro police car, according to Anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter Chris Carter.

An ambulance was also seen leaving the scene with one person.

JPD Public Information Specialist Sally Smith said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and a suspect has been arrested at this time.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

