Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in.

Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.

According to a news release, an officer at the scene was told two vehicles had their windows broken out, and in one of the vehicles, a debit card was stolen.

The victim of the theft told the officer it had been used at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Creek Drive.

Detective Norwood provided a group of photos related to the case. The first photo is of the two people suspected to be involved in the theft:

(Source: Brookland Police Department)

Another photo provided shows a vehicle possibly related to a suspect:

(Source: Brookland Police Department)

If you know either of these people or know where the vehicle may be, you are urged to call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Blake Anderson joined A-State in 2013, leading the Red Wolves to six winning seasons and six...
Former A-State football coach under fire amid lawsuit over retaliation at Utah State
According to a preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 7:11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29...
Man killed in head-on crash along I-55

Latest News

Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against...
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’
Cash Mayor Michael Cureton explained crews were working a fiber optic cable and struck a water...
Water services shut down for portion of Cash
Officers at the scene of an apartment on North Rogers Street said the victim was stabbed in the...
One person hurt in evening stabbing
The sewer plant pushing clean water through the system that goes out into creeks around the area.
City looking for funding to improve old sewer plant