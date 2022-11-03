Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in.
Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.
According to a news release, an officer at the scene was told two vehicles had their windows broken out, and in one of the vehicles, a debit card was stolen.
The victim of the theft told the officer it had been used at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Creek Drive.
Detective Norwood provided a group of photos related to the case. The first photo is of the two people suspected to be involved in the theft:
Another photo provided shows a vehicle possibly related to a suspect:
If you know either of these people or know where the vehicle may be, you are urged to call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.
