Police search for possible suspect in stolen debit card investigation

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – Brookland police need your help finding a possible suspect said to have used a debit card that was stolen during a vehicle break-in.

Detective Dustin Norwood said on Thursday, Sept. 1, officers were sent to Brookland Dental on Highway 49N for a break-in that had already occurred.

According to a news release, an officer at the scene was told two vehicles had their windows broken out, and in one of the vehicles, a debit card was stolen.

The victim of the theft told the officer it had been used at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Creek Drive.

Detective Norwood provided a group of photos related to the case. The first photo is of the two people suspected to be involved in the theft:

(Source: Brookland Police Department)

Another photo provided shows a vehicle possibly related to a suspect:

(Source: Brookland Police Department)

If you know either of these people or know where the vehicle may be, you are urged to call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.

