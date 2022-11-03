Energy Alert
Poplar Bluff police ID victim in wallet theft investigation; 2 suspects wanted

Police identified the victim in a wallet theft investigation and are still looking for two...
Police identified the victim in a wallet theft investigation and are still looking for two suspects.(Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - Police identified the victim in a wallet theft investigation and are still looking for two suspects.

According to a post on the Poplar Bluff Police Department Facebook page, a man and woman seen on video on October 29 are suspected of stealing two wallets.

They say the victim in the video was not aware her wallet was taken at the time.

According to Detective Dan Mustain, the victim reached out to them and said she had around $200 in her wallet.

They say they found the second wallet in the trash at Walmart.

If you recognize the suspects, you can contact Detective Dan Mustain at dmustain@pbcity.org or 573-686-8632.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

