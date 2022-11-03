Energy Alert
Republican governor candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders visits Jonesboro

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The most important vote this election for people in Arkansas is the race for governor, and one candidate thinks she is the right choice.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Republican Sarah Huckabee-Sanders was in Jonesboro, where she stressed how important Northeast Arkansas is for her campaign.

“We feel really good about the base of support we have here,” she said. “This is probably at least our tenth visit to Jonesboro, and we really want to make sure we solidify support here.”

Ahead of the Nov. 8 election, one of the hot-button issues on voters’ minds is what Arkansas is going to do with its surplus money.

Sanders believes the money started with the taxpayer, and in turn, it should go back to the taxpayer.

“I would like to see us responsibly phase out the state income tax,” she said. “We saw significant progress with that over the last legislative session. We are going to continue to build on that, keep chipping away.”

With the surplus, Sanders also wants to reward who she thinks are some of the hardest-working individuals in the state.

“I think we have to reward the hard-working teachers across the state of Arkansas. Make sure we are placing incentives in the right place and actually giving them the tools, resources, and training they need to actually be successful,” she said.

Throughout her campaign, other candidates have remarked Sanders has not been in Arkansas enough, but she said she disagrees with that consensus.

“I would venture to say that I have spoken to more Arkansans over the course of our campaign than all of the other candidates, both primary and general combined,” she said.

Sanders is also running against Democrat Chris Jones and Libertarian Ricky Dale Harrington Jr. for the governor race.

You can visit the Vote 2022 page for more information about this year’s election.

