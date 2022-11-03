Energy Alert
Southeast Mo. high school students prepare for MoDOT’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition

FILE PHOTO: According to a release from MoDOT, the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and build “the most efficient model bridge” using only balsa wood, string and glue.((Source: KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - High school students are gearing up to put their bridges to the test with the Missouri Department of Transportation’s 19th Annual Bridge Building Competition.

Doors will open at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 17 at Southeast Missouri State University’s Academic Hall. The competition starts at 9 a.m. and ends around 2 p.m.

According to a release from MoDOT, the competition challenges high school juniors and seniors to design and build “the most efficient model bridge” using only balsa wood, string and glue.

“We are very pleased to have 25 area schools participating in this year’s competition,” said MoDOT Senior Highway Designer Anita Clark. “In addition to giving students an opportunity to win prizes, our goal is for students to gain an appreciation of STEM careers—specifically engineering.”

MoDOT Senior Highway Engineer Gretchen Hanks said the lightest bridges that carry the greatest loads will be named the winners.

Prizes will be awarded to top bridge building winners, as well as for the aesthetic bridge and the electronic bridge building contest. Cash prizes will be given to the top schools with the best overall performance.

MoDOT also partnered with Arkansas State University, University of Missouri-Columbia, Southeast Missouri State University, Missouri University of Science and Technology and Southern Illinois University to offer high school seniors interested in civil engineering up to $10,000 in scholarships.

