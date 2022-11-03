Warm, Nice Day Followed by a Stormy Night

Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry today until a line of storms arrive as we approach midnight. Our western counties in the Ozarks could see storms as early as 8-10 PM. Heavy rain is the main concern, but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts. Tornado threat isn’t zero but is higher to our west. Most of the rain should move east of the Mississippi River by the time you wake up on Saturday. Unlike last weekend, the rest of Saturday and all of Sunday should stay dry after the storms and rain leave in the morning. No big drop in temperatures is expected as highs stay in the 70s and 80s for part of next week. We’ll have to wait until the middle of the month for the return of cold air.

