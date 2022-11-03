Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Warm, Nice Day Followed by a Stormy Night

November 4th, 2022
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Breezy and warm conditions continue Friday. Temperatures may touch the 80s later this afternoon as sustained winds start to reach 20 mph. Gusts near or above 30 mph are possible. We’ll be completely dry today until a line of storms arrive as we approach midnight. Our western counties in the Ozarks could see storms as early as 8-10 PM. Heavy rain is the main concern, but the earlier storms arrive, the better chance for a few strong to severe wind gusts. Tornado threat isn’t zero but is higher to our west. Most of the rain should move east of the Mississippi River by the time you wake up on Saturday. Unlike last weekend, the rest of Saturday and all of Sunday should stay dry after the storms and rain leave in the morning. No big drop in temperatures is expected as highs stay in the 70s and 80s for part of next week. We’ll have to wait until the middle of the month for the return of cold air.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in death of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County, Mo.
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against...
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

Latest News

Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (11/3)
Zach's Thursday Morning Forecast (11/3)
Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast
Ryan's Thursday 5PM Forecast (11/3/22)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/2)
Zach's Wednesday Morning Forecast (11/2)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/1)
Zach's Tuesday Morning Forecast (11/1)