Suspected burglar caught on camera rummaging through home

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held on a $30,000 bond after police say he was caught on camera rummaging through a family’s home.

Rodney Brandon Gregg, 40, is charged with residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief, and theft of property.

According to court documents, a woman reported she returned home on Oct. 31 to find her back door had been forcibly opened.

Inside she found “several of her kitchen cabinets and drawers were opened,” and several prescriptions were missing from the medicine cabinet in her bathroom.

While investigating, detectives learned a similar break-in had happened earlier in the day.

“During the course of that investigation, video surveillance footage was obtained of the suspect inside of the residence,” the affidavit stated.

In the video, shared by the victim on social media, a man can be seen walking through the home.

The victim claimed the suspect broke out their daughter’s window and “went through her stuff and a few other cabinets in the kitchen.”

Investigator Kyle Williford, who was familiar with Gregg from a reported residential burglary in October, reviewed the video and reportedly recognized him as the suspect.

The video was shown to Gregg’s ex-fiance who “immediately without hesitation recognized the suspect as Rodney Brandon Gregg,” the affidavit said.

She was also shown a video of a red truck with damage to the rear passenger side captured by one of the victim’s neighbors on a Ring doorbell camera, and she reportedly identified it as his Nissan.

On Wednesday, Nov. 2, investigators went to the Ramada by Wyndham hotel, where Gregg was staying, with a search warrant.

“During a search of the hotel room, investigators located numerous prescription medication bottles with the labels removed,” the affidavit said. “Inside one of the trash cans in the room, a prescription medication label was discovered that contained the name of [the female victim].”

According to the search warrant, officers also seized prescription labels belonging to two other people.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause Wednesday to arrest Gregg.

