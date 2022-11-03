Trucking companies targeted by thieves, security cameras show possible suspects

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Truckers are responsible for keeping America moving but have had a tough time doing their job without tires on the trucks.

Tuesday night a Police report filed with the Jonesboro Police Department says a group of thieves took 25 18-wheeler tires between two area businesses.

The general manager of Tag Trucking, Curtis Capps has been in the industry for over 20 years and says this is nothing new to him.

Tag Trucking had 17 tires stolen that night.

“It makes us furious. It does not matter how great surveillance is, video cameras only keeps an honest man honest,” said Capps.

The suspects drove a white SUV, hauling a trailer that was loaded with over a dozen stolen truck tires.

Capps said it took the alleged criminals less than 60 seconds to get the air out of the tires and load them up.

“So, whomever these thieves are doing this they know where to go and they know how to do it,” said Capps.

Tag Trucking is mainly a repair shop so they don’t own some of the trucks tires were stolen off of and said replacing the tires will cost $10 thousand or more.

“Downtime to a trucking company is huge, you are looking at three to four thousand a day losses while waiting to put tires back on the trucks,” said Capps.

Dwayne Johnson spends his day helping truckers get back out on the road and said it may take a bit to get everyone back in business.

“It will take a couple of weeks to get everything situated and get the customers what they need,” said Johnson, a mechanic at Tag Trucking.

This is not the first time that Tag Trucking has experienced this crime.

“Our location in Memphis has been hit and our location in Tupelo has been hit,” said Capps.

Region 8 News reached out to Jim Loggins from Loggins Logistics and he said tires were stolen from them as well but all have been replaced and trucks are back on the road.

