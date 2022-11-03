VOTE 2022: A look at the Sharp County judge race

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - In Sharp County, the race for county judge is between two county employees, both hoping to make a difference with residents.

Current Judge Gene Moore is hanging up his hat in December, so the race is now between Republican Mark Counts and Independent Jeremy Langston.

A significant issue affecting the county is gravel roads.

Jeremy Langston has worked in the county’s road department for 13 years. Sheriff Mark Counts said he had experience working on private gravel roads and already has his plan down for fixing the roads.

“I would like to get a grader, a couple of dump trucks, and start building up one road at a time and getting it fixed. Putting us a base down and getting the drainage correct, and getting some chat if at all possible and putting on top of that so that we can get that road and maintain the road,” Counts said.

Langston said he would make the roads a focus for his administration.

“I would love to be able to come in here and take some of these major collector roads that connect one community to the other, and start working on those things and set them up and put a good base on them,” Langston said. “We’re not going to worry about paving them first off. Let’s get them set up to where they’re not having potholes, they’re not having drainage issues, they’re not falling in the winter time, and let’s establish a good county roads system.”

Both candidates expressed that being good stewards of taxpayers’ money would be a high priority.

Langston stressed his experience makes him an excellent choice for county judge.

“I’ve worked at the roads department, which is a large part of the county judge’s system. I know how to work the roads, I know what needs to be done, and I know how to get the funding to do it. I’ve done several grants in my time with the road department. There are a lot more resources out there,” Langston said.

Counts said his knowledge and experience of budgets are what put him in front of his competition.

“Budgets are so important. Some people don’t realize how important they are. You’ve got to keep them because you’ve got auditors that are watching your budgets. You’ve got to maintain them in the lines that you are given. If you run these over here in the red, then you’re going to have to fix these before the year is up,” Counts said.

