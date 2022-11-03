Water services shut down for portion of Cash

CASH, Ark. (KAIT) – A Craighead County community is currently dealing with water issues.

The north half of the city of Cash is without water, according to Mayor Michael Cureton.

He explained crews were working a fiber optic cable and struck a water pipe, forcing the water services to close.

Cureton said repairs on the pipe are expected to take place the morning of Thursday, Nov. 3, with the work expected to be completed by 12 p.m.

He added the repair could be difficult, as the location of the pipe was under a storm drain.

Cureton also said the city hall is open all night for residents who need water, including those who need to use the restroom or drink water.

Region 8 News will continue this story for new details.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.