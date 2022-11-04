Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Arkansas receiving millions to improve energy efficiency

Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state.
Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state.(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas will receive more than $105 million to improve energy efficiency across the state.

The Department of Energy announced Wednesday, Nov. 2, that President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act will make nearly $9 billion available for home energy rebate programs.

According to a news release from the DOE, Arkansas will receive a total allotment of $105,172,730.

Of that, $52,739,720 will be used for what it calls home energy performance-based, whole-house rebate allocations (HOME Rebates); the remaining $52,433,010 will be used for high-efficiency electric home rebate allocations.

The HOME rebates will range from $2,000-$4,000 for individual households and up to $400,000 for multifamily homes. Maximum rebates double for retrofits of low- and moderate-income households.

The high-efficiency electric home rebate program, according to the release, includes a $14,000 cap for households.

The DOE expects the funding to be available by Spring 2023 with rebates available to the public later in the year.

For more details on the rebate programs, click here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in death of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County, Mo.
A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Police investigating fatal shooting
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing

Latest News

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Police investigating fatal shooting
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed
One person killed in shooting, police investigating
One person killed in shooting, Jonesboro Police investigating
Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed