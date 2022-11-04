Cleotha Henderson back in court for 2021 rape charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged with kidnapping and murdering Memphis mom Eliza Fletcher is due back in court Friday morning.

Cleotha Henderson, 38, is facing a slew of charges in Fletcher’s death, but he’s also facing other charges in at least two other cases and one of those cases is what he’s appearing in court for Friday.

Shortly after being charged with Fletcher’s murder, prosecutors charged Henderson with rape in another case.

We spoke to the victim, Alicia Franklin, who told us she met Henderson on a dating app in 2021 before things took a turn for the worst and Henderson allegedly kidnapped and raped her.

Franklin is suing the City of Memphis and the Memphis Police Department for failing to test her rape kit earlier.

Henderson is also charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, identity theft and property theft in the death of Fletcher back in September.

At his last court hearing, Henderson waived his preliminary hearing and prosecutors sent the case directly to a grand jury.

If indicted, they say the case will back to criminal court.

Earlier this week, Tennessee rape advocates sent a letter to Gov. Bill Lee and the state attorney general pleading for a special investigation into the justice system’s failures of allowing Henderson to repeatedly and allegedly kidnap and rape victims.

The letter also pointed out the 53 disciplinary infractions Henderson committed while in jail for kidnapping years ago.

Lee has not responded to the letter.

