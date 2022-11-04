Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit

Layoffs loom at Lyft and Twitter. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/TWITTER)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Elon Musk will begin laying off Twitter employees Friday morning, according to a staff email.

But a class-action lawsuit is already pushing back on that decision.

The lawsuit filed behalf of Twitter employees alleges the social media company is in violation of the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

The WARN Act requires that an employer with more than 100 employees must provide 60 days advanced written notice before a mass layoff.

Elon Musk has been the head of Twitter for only a few days and big changes are already underway. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, @ELONMUSK/TWITTER, TWITTER, KGO)

According to a memo sent to staff Thursday, Twitter employees will receive a notice by noon Eastern Friday that informs them of their job status.

The social media platform’s San Francisco headquarters will be temporarily closed to help ensure the safety of employees and its computer servers.

At one point during his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Musk had indicated that he would lay off up to half of the platform’s employees.

CNN has reached out to twitter for comment on the lawsuit but has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in death of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County, Mo.
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against...
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

Latest News

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Nov. 4: What you need to know
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Zach's Friday morning forecast
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Layoffs loom ahead of jobs report
President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday. The president is in...
Biden to plug tech bill in California, campaign in Illinois