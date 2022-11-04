Games kicking off early due to possible storms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times.

Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m.

Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m.

Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m.

Melbourne at Atkins at 5:30 p.m.

Southside at Paragould at 6 p.m.

Pocahontas at Highland at 6 p.m.

Perryville at Newport at 6 p.m.

Des Arc at McCrory at 6 p.m.

Harding Academy at Cave City at 6 p.m.

If you know of a game starting early or being postponed, email the Region 8 Newsroom at news@kait8.com.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said our western counties in the Ozarks could see storms as early as 8 p.m.

Heavy rain is the main concern, but he said the earlier the storms arrive, the greater the chance of strong to severe wind gusts.

Most of the rain should move out of Region 8 by the time you wake up Saturday morning.

Castleberry will be keeping a watch on the system as it moves through.

Follow him on social media:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.