Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Games kicking off early due to possible storms

With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up...
With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times.(WILX)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up their football game kickoff times.

  • Greenbrier at Mountain Home at 4 p.m.
  • Marion at Little Rock Christian School at 4:30 p.m.
  • Greene County Tech at Sylvan Hills at 4:30 p.m.
  • Melbourne at Atkins at 5:30 p.m.
  • Southside at Paragould at 6 p.m.
  • Pocahontas at Highland at 6 p.m.
  • Perryville at Newport at 6 p.m.
  • Des Arc at McCrory at 6 p.m.
  • Harding Academy at Cave City at 6 p.m.

If you know of a game starting early or being postponed, email the Region 8 Newsroom at news@kait8.com.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said our western counties in the Ozarks could see storms as early as 8 p.m.

Heavy rain is the main concern, but he said the earlier the storms arrive, the greater the chance of strong to severe wind gusts.

Most of the rain should move out of Region 8 by the time you wake up Saturday morning.

Castleberry will be keeping a watch on the system as it moves through.

Follow him on social media:

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Victim identified in fatal shooting
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing

Latest News

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night 10:15 - Regular Season Finale Games - Thursday Scores & Highlights »
Warriors beat Marked Tree in Game of the Night
Football Thursday Night: EPC beats Marked Tree to move to 8-2
Bobcats win Rice Bowl, clinch state playoff spot
Football Thursday Night: Corning beats Piggott in 84th Rice Bowl, clinches state playoff spot