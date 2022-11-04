Hundreds without power in Randolph County community

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A part of Pocahontas is currently without power.

As of 7:13 p.m., Entergy Arkansas is reporting over 600 people are without power in the area.

Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage is on the west side of the city by the Orscheln Farm and Home on Highway 62.

He added the power outage is on one grid and traffic is being redirected in the area.

Entergy Arkansas reports the power is expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

