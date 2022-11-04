Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock.

Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of 43-year-old Larry D. Jones in the 1700-block of Irby Street.

On Oct. 18, a judge issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest.

