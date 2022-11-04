Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro murder suspect arrested in Little Rock

Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting...
Police are searching for 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams who is suspected of shooting another man to death.(Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man wanted in the murder of a Jonesboro man has been arrested.

Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, confirmed Friday that 28-year-old Dennis Robert Williams had been arrested in Little Rock.

Williams is suspected in the Oct. 3 shooting death of 43-year-old Larry D. Jones in the 1700-block of Irby Street.

On Oct. 18, a judge issued a warrant for Williams’ arrest.

Region 8 News will provide more details on this developing story as they become available.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Victim identified in fatal shooting
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing

Latest News

Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
WATCH: Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage, Nov. 4
With the chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, some Northeast Arkansas schools have moved up...
Games kicking off early due to possible storms
Chase Gage explores 'Weekend Happenings' on Region 8 News Now, Fridays at 11:30 a.m. on Roku,...
Region 8 News Now - Weekend Happenings with Chase Gage 11/4
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Victim identified in fatal shooting