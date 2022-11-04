Man killed after colliding with parked car
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:38 p.m. Nov. 3 in the 1100-block of North Maple Street in Searcy.
Jeffory Melrose, 49, was westbound when his 2015 GMC Terrain drove off the roadway and collided with an unattended vehicle in a parking lot, pushing it into the building.
Melrose’s SUV then collided with a tree in a field west of the Valero station.
An ambulance took Melrose to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
