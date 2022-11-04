Energy Alert
One hurt in Pemiscot County shooting, suspect arrested

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
STEELE, Mo. (KAIT) – A 50-year-old Steele man is behind bars after police said he shot another man.

According to Police Chief Billy Stanfield, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers responded to a home on North Locust Street about someone being shot.

He said they found the 33-year-old victim, also from Steele, with a gunshot wound to his stomach. He was airlifted to a Memphis hospital.

Officers later arrested Frank Sanders in connection with the shooting.

Sanders was charged with first-degree assault, serious physical injury, and armed criminal action. A no-bond warrant was also issued.

Stanfield added Pemiscot County deputies and Caruthersville police helped with the investigation.

