One person killed in shooting, police investigating

Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street
Jonesboro police investigate shooting on West Forrest Street(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 11:00 p.m., Thursday, November, 3.

According to police, the shooting occurred on West Forrest Street.

Pubic Information Officer Sally Smith confirmed that one person is dead, and the corner has been called.

The Criminal Investigation Division has been called to investigate.

We have a reporter headed to the scene, and will provide more details when they become available.

