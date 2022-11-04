Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed

Railroad crossing
Railroad crossing(Gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute.

According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St.

The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Chose an alternate route if you can and allow yourself some extra time on your way to work and school.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
2 arrested in death of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County, Mo.
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing
A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
Attorneys Luther Sutter and Lucien Gillham filed a lawsuit on behalf of Amanda Hicks against...
Lawsuit filed against West Memphis mayor for ‘racial discrimination’

Latest News

As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town
On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said the Thompson Creek Bridge...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Bridge closed over steel beam concerns
At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Voters at the Jet headquarters in Jonesboro getting on the bus to go the election annex.
Jonesboro offering free rides to Election Annex