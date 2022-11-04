Railroad crossing in Jonesboro temporarily closed

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We have a traffic alert that could impact your morning commute.

According to Jonesboro Police dispatch, Union Pacific is doing work on the railroad crossing on Highland Dr., east of Watt St.

The crossing will be closed until 7 a.m. or 8 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

Chose an alternate route if you can and allow yourself some extra time on your way to work and school.

