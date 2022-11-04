Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

SAFETY FIRST: Tips for hunters as modern gun season kicks off

Guns of any type tend to jam from time to time, sometimes even when that big game is in your...
Guns of any type tend to jam from time to time, sometimes even when that big game is in your scope.(KAIT)
By Jace Passmore
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As hunters make their way back into the woods, experts want you to be aware of the risks if proper safety is not practiced.

The essential tool when it comes to hunters is, of course, the gun.

Guns tend to jam from time to time, sometimes even when that big game is in your scope.

The sudden inconvenience might lead some hunters to panic, but a firearms expert with over two decades of experience says that is one of the worst actions you can take.

“Depending on the firearm, if it is a bolt action, lever action, or semi-automatic, what is it you need to do to clear the weapon of the malfunction.”, Jim Magee explained.

Magee also teaches at Brookland High School, working with conceal carry courses.

He said you should know your firearm inside and out before heading out to the woods, adding the more you know about it, the easier it can be to deal with issues on the stand.

“Whether it is a pistol, rifle, or shotgun, make sure it is absolutely 100% unloaded. This is where most accidents happen,” Magee emphasized.

While guns are considered dangerous on their own, the person holding even the smallest of firearms can be just as dangerous if they are not taking the proper precautions.

“Falling out of the deer stand is the single most thing in Arkansas that hunters are injured by,” Magee said.

Magee emphasized he will not climb his stand unless he has a safety harness on.

If an accident does occur on your hunt, you could most likely be in an area with no cell service, or it would even leave you immobile, making it difficult to reach for your phone. may have no cell service, or possibly be immobile.

Whenever you go out for a hunting trip, it’s advised to leave a note or send a text message to let those close to you know where you are.

“Always try and make sure people know where you are going, and some kind of time frame for when you will be back,” Magee said.

Modern gun season opens on Saturday, Nov. 12, with season-end dates varying by zone.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Nov. 1, officials announced administrative assistant Brooke Landrum died.
Longtime Nettleton school employee dies
Police arrested D'Naysia Evanesha Larry on suspicion of first-degree battery following a...
Suspect arrested following stabbing
Joe Lee Lynn was booked into the Baxter County Detention Center on Monday, Oct. 31, according...
Man arrested after leading officers on multi-county chase
At least one person is dead after a early morning crash just north of Jonesboro.
Victim identified in fatal Highway 63 crash
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River

Latest News

FFN airs Fridays at 10:15pm
Football Thursday Night & Football Friday Night (11/3/22 & 11/4/22)
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders is a semifinalist for the Butkus Award and the Bednarik Award.
Arkansas LB Drew Sanders named a semifinalist for Butkus Award & Bednarik Award
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night Thursday Edition 10:15 - Regular Season Finale Games »
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws during the first inning in Game 4 of...
Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history