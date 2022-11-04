Energy Alert
Study: Economy the most important problem for Arkansas voters

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – With several topics on the minds of many Arkansans this upcoming election, economic concerns are something most can agree is a big one.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, the University of Arkansas released its 2022 Arkansas Poll report.

The goal is the poll is to supply timely and accurate public opinion information on matters of policy and politics to the public, officials said.

The report highlights several areas related to Arkansans’ opinions in the political landscape.

When it came to the most important issue Arkansans face right now, 41% of the respondents said they felt it was the economy. This contrasts with the 23% who answered the same question back in 2021.

The other problems in the report included politics (19%), drugs (10%), education (9%), taxes (7%), and healthcare (6%). At least 10% gave another reason, didn’t know, or refused to answer.

The report also touched on public perception regarding current issues in the state.

When it came to gun control, at least 42% of the respondents said it should be stricter in the state, while 39% said there should be no change, and 15% feel it should be less strict. 4% did not respond to the question.

There was also a section regarding abortions across Arkansas and the nation.

The report said when it comes to favoring laws that would either make it easy or difficult for a woman to get an abortion, 33% of the respondents feel it should be easier, 29% said there should be no change, and 28% said it should be more difficult. 10% did not respond to the question.

Respondents were also asked if abortions should legal under any or certain circumstances. At least 58% said it depends on the scenario, 22% said it should be legal, and 14% said it should be illegal. 6% did not respond to the question.

Another issue touched upon in the report was Issue 4, which would legalize the possession and use of marijuana across the state.

The poll found at least 41% were in favor of the measure, while 59% are opposed to it.

You can read the full report by clicking here.

