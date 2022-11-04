TRAFFIC ALERT: Speed limit change in Mississippi County town

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often travel through the town of Osceola, there’s a change you need to be aware of.

As of Thursday, Nov. 3, the Arkansas Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit on a portion of Keiser Avenue.

(Source: Mayor Sally Wilson, Osceola)

Mayor Sally Wilson confirmed with Region 8 News that the speed limit when you go by County Club Road is 45 miles per hour.

This area’s speed limit was originally 55 miles per hour, according to Wilson.

You are asked to be aware of the change if you travel in this area.

