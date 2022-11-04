Energy Alert
Video: Burglar steals state championship rings from school

Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are searching for the person who broke into Brookland High School and stole six state championship rings worth $2,400.

According to the initial incident report, the burglary happened around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2.

Surveillance video showed a white male dressed in black breaking out the top glass of the front door with a hammer.

After entering the school, the suspect “walked straight to the trophy case” and shattered the glass, stealing several items.

After leaving the building, the suspect returned a few minutes later and stole more items from the display case, the report stated.

Doug Formon, the district’s director of security, said the thief stole at least six state championship rings valued at $400 each.

He added that replacing the broken glass panes would cost around $1,000.

The video showed the white male suspect wearing a black shirt, shorts, shoes, and a light blue cap.

Anyone with information on this break-in should contact Detective Dustin Norwood at dnorwood@cityofbrookland.com or call the Brookland Police Department at 870-336-2073.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

