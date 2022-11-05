Ex-early learning center worker charged with abusing students

HAYTI, Mo. (KAIT) – An ex-Missouri early learning center worker is behind bars after police said she was caught on video abusing her students.

According to the Hayti Police Department, on Wednesday, Nov. 2, officers received a report from the Early Learning Center that one of their teachers, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, was seen in the video striking, grabbing, choking, and cursing at the students.

A news release stated soon after police were able to confirm the allegations, Johnson was found and arrested.

Johnson is being held at the Pemiscot County Justice Center, charged with abuse or neglect of a child, and serious emotional or physical injury. No bond has been set.

