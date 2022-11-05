Energy Alert
Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

A Caruthersville woman is charged after police say a video shows her abusing young students
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT
HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department.

Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video.

The center terminated Johnson after discovering the situation.

Investigators obtained the video.

The statement says that the video shows Johnson striking, grabbing, choking and cursing at the students.

Johnson was taken into custody by Hayti Police and charged with Abuse or Neglect of a child- Serious Emotional or Physical Injury with no bond set.

