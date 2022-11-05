Former teacher allegedly caught on camera abusing students in Hayti

HAYTI, Mo. (KFVS) - A woman has been arrested in a case of child abuse, according to a statement from the Hayti Police Department.

Staff at the Early Learning Center (DAEOC) reported seeing a teacher, 23-year-old Gladys Johnson of Caruthersville, abusing students on video.

The center terminated Johnson after discovering the situation.

Investigators obtained the video.

The statement says that the video shows Johnson striking, grabbing, choking and cursing at the students.

Johnson was taken into custody by Hayti Police and charged with Abuse or Neglect of a child- Serious Emotional or Physical Injury with no bond set.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.