Library hosting Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures get colder a Northeast Arkansas organization is seeing assistance in making sure our communities youth has the warm clothing needed for winter.
According to a media post from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, its Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive began Nov. 5 and will end Nov. 30.
All donations will go to Together We Foster, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the foster care community of Northeast Arkansas.
A drop-off box will be located at the library check-out desk.
