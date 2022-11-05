JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures get colder a Northeast Arkansas organization is seeing assistance in making sure our communities youth has the warm clothing needed for winter.

According to a media post from the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library, its Mister Roger’s Sweater Drive began Nov. 5 and will end Nov. 30.

All donations will go to Together We Foster, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the foster care community of Northeast Arkansas.

A drop-off box will be located at the library check-out desk.

Library hosting Mister Roger's Sweater Drive (Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library)

