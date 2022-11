MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - An E911 system in Craighead County is facing system issues.

According to a media post from the Jonesboro Police Department, the carrier Brightspeed is currently having issues with its E911 system in the Monette area.

If you need assistance or have an emergency, call 870-935-5552.

