Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation.
According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas.
The nonprofit provides services to individuals with disabilities ages 0 to adult who live in Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties.
For more information on Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, visit their Facebook.
