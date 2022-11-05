Energy Alert
Northeast Arkansas nonprofit celebrates 50th anniversary

The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services
The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services(The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An organization that serves multiple counties in Northeast Arkansas is celebrating 50 years of operation.

According to a social media post from The Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, Saturday a celebration was held for the organization’s 50th anniversary in Pocahontas.

The nonprofit provides services to individuals with disabilities ages 0 to adult who live in Clay, Lawrence, and Randolph counties.

For more information on Doni Martin Center for Developmental Services, visit their Facebook.

