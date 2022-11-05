Energy Alert
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident

The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and...
The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SENATH, Mo. (KAIT) – A Missouri nursing home resident was arrested after stabbing a fellow resident.

The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon following the incident at the Senath South Health Care Center on Thursday, Nov. 3.

The victim of the stabbing is currently recovering at a care facility.

Massey is being held at the Dunklin County Justice Center on a $40,000 bond and is expected to be in court next week.

This was not the only time the Senath facility has dealt with violence between residents.

In July, Shedrick White was charged with murdering Marvin Hale a day after both were separated for a fight. An employee involved in the incident was suspended pending an investigation, according to CEO Wentric Williams.

White is expected to be in court on Nov. 29.

Region 8 News will continue to follow this story for more details.

