Police: Multiple credit cards stolen from St. Bernards employee

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Jonesboro police said a St. Bernards employee was the victim of fraud after she had several credit cards stolen from her.

According to the initial incident report, at 12:44 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3, an officer was dispatched to the St. Bernards Medical Center on East Washington Avenue about the theft.

The victim stated she had left her purse under her desk at work, and sometime during the morning, all the contents of her wallet were stolen. She estimated they were stolen sometime between 9 and 11:40 a.m.

The report stated around 11:57 a.m., the victim received a notification from various credit card companies, stating her cards were being used at a Trumann Walmart.

Each transaction was in the amount of $909.88 but was only going through the victim’s debit card.

At least six credit cards, a debit card, a $50 Outback gift card, $75 in cash, and a driver’s license were stolen, Jonesboro police said.

If you know anything about a possible suspect in this case, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

