Poll: Missourians give President Biden low approval ratings

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings.

Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.

Individuals who stated their top issues were investigations into former President Donald Trump, abortion, and gun policies approve of the job is doing. Registered voters who disapproved of the job he is doing listed their top issues as inflation, crime/public safety, and immigration/border security.

When the respondents were asked if they approve or disapprove of the job Governor Mike Parson is doing, the largest percentage, 48%, said they approve and 38% said they disapprove. 14% of those asked stated they were not sure. Those in rural areas said they felt he is doing a better job than those who live in suburban and urban parts of Missouri.

Lastly, the poll found that the majority, 42%, of respondents strongly disapprove of the job U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is doing, while 40% said they approve of the job he is doing and 18% were not sure. Those who claim the election was stolen, were shown to be more likely to approve the job of Hawley is doing.

About the poll

SurveyUSA interviewed 1,200 Missouri adults online from Oct. 27 through Nov. 1, 2022. The sample was provided by Lucid Holdings LLC or New Orleans. The poll was exclusive for Gray Television’s Missouri stations (KMOV-TV in St. Louis, KCTV-TV in Kansas City, KYTV-TV in Springfield, KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, WGEM-TV in Quincy, IL; and KYOU-TV in Ottumwa, IA), and for KRCG-TV in Jefferson City and KOAM-TV in Pittsburg, KS.

Of the adults, 991 were identified as being registered to vote and were asked the questions which follow. The pool of adult survey respondents was weighted to US Census targets for gender, age, race, education, and home ownership.

