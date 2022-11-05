Energy Alert
Thousands without power amid strong storms

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As strong storms make their way into Northeast Arkansas, a few counties are already being hit with power outages.

According to the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, as of 11:06 p.m., 2,475 customers are without power in Baxter County.

(Source: PowerOutage.us)

The cooperative is also reporting at least 151 people are without power in Fulton County.

Region 8 News will continue to track the latest outages as the night progresses.

