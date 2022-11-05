Energy Alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements

Traffic alert
Traffic alert(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month.

According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.

A news release sent on Friday, Nov. 4 explained the bridge is between Victoria and the intersection of Highways 158 and 77.

Officials said the bridge will remain closed to traffic until it is deemed safe to reopen.

The release explained the bridge is part of Project 100955, a $48.6 million contract that would replace 14 bridges in Mississippi County.

You are advised to find an alternate route if you travel in this area.

