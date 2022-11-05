Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Woman calls 911 before being buried alive by her husband

Authorities released a 911 call a woman made before being buried alive by her estranged husband. (Source: KIRO, TCOMM911, THURSTON CO. 911 COMMUNICATIONS, CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LACEY, Wash. (CNN) - Washington state police released audio of a 911 call a woman made before her estranged husband allegedly buried her alive last month.

Police said the husband attacked her in her home, bound her arms behind her back with duct tape, and put tape over her mouth.

When he left the bedroom, she called 911 on her Apple Watch but could only mumble noises.

Police said her husband came back into the room, and when he realized she had an Apple Watch on, he smashed it with a hammer.

According to the woman, her husband put her in a van, stabbed her, dug a shallow grave, and buried her in it.

The woman said she had difficulty breathing but was able to wriggle the tape off her arms and legs and dug herself out.

Authorities said the husband was later arrested.

Copyright 2022 KIRO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The initial incident report said officers responded to a shooting call just after 11:30 p.m....
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting
A truck is sitting on the rims waiting for new tires.
Thieves targeting trucking companies
Ashley Bush/Benton County, Ark. Sheriff's Office
Feds charge 2 in kidnapping, killing of pregnant mother, baby in McDonald County
A Searcy man died Thursday when his SUV hit a parked car.
Man killed after colliding with parked car
While no one won the big Powerball jackpot Wednesday night, at least one person in the state of...
Arkansan wins $2 million in massive Powerball drawing

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Nike splits with Kyrie Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Traffic alert
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
The Senath Police Department said Rachel Massey was charged with first-degree assault and...
Nursing home resident arrested for stabbing another resident
FILE - President Joe Biden boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Tuesday.
Biden plugs tech bill in California, campaigns in Illinois