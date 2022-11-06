2022 State Football Playoffs Central
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man.
We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more.
2022 7A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Jonesboro at Bentonville West
2022 6A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Mountain Home at Marion
Russellville at West Memphis
Searcy at Lake Hamilton
2022 5A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Farmington at Valley View
Nettleton at Shiloh Christian
Harrison at Wynne
Batesville at Prairie Grove
2022 4A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Harding Academy bye
Lincoln at Pocahontas
Gentry at Rivercrest
McGehee at Gosnell
Blytheville at Warren
Trumann at Star City
Bald Knob at Haskell Harmony Grove
Riverview at Lamar
2022 3A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Walnut Ridge at Salem
Perryville at Osceola
Jessieville at Melbourne
Quitman at Hoxie
Magnet Cove at Newport
Manila at Bismarck
Corning at Camden Harmony Grove
2022 2A State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - 1st Round
Hector at East Poinsett County
Marked Tree at Conway Christian
Earle at Bigelow
2022 8-Man State Football Tournament
View bracket here
November 11th - Quarterfinals
Strong at Rector
Spring Hill at Izard County
Midland at Mountain Pine
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.