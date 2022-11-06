2022 State Football Playoffs Central

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The road to War Memorial Stadium begins in high school football. NEA teams are in state football playoff brackets in 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A, 2A, and 8-Man.

We’ll update this post throughout with matchups involving NEA teams, scores, and more.

2022 7A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Jonesboro at Bentonville West

2022 6A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Mountain Home at Marion

Russellville at West Memphis

Searcy at Lake Hamilton

2022 5A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Farmington at Valley View

Nettleton at Shiloh Christian

Harrison at Wynne

Batesville at Prairie Grove

2022 4A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Harding Academy bye

Lincoln at Pocahontas

Gentry at Rivercrest

McGehee at Gosnell

Blytheville at Warren

Trumann at Star City

Bald Knob at Haskell Harmony Grove

Riverview at Lamar

2022 3A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Walnut Ridge at Salem

Perryville at Osceola

Jessieville at Melbourne

Quitman at Hoxie

Magnet Cove at Newport

Manila at Bismarck

Corning at Camden Harmony Grove

2022 2A State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - 1st Round

Hector at East Poinsett County

Marked Tree at Conway Christian

Earle at Bigelow

2022 8-Man State Football Tournament

View bracket here

November 11th - Quarterfinals

Strong at Rector

Spring Hill at Izard County

Midland at Mountain Pine

